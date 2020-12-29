(12-29 1 pm) As the snowstorm makes its way through Iowa, many roads are partially to completely covered with snow and blowing snow is reducing visibility. Several counties have towing restrictions in place. For updates, check the Iowa 511 app or https://t.co/2XHJbG5B9b. pic.twitter.com/69bZSz9XRx — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) December 29, 2020

(KWWL) -- Heavy snow is starting to come down fast in parts of eastern Iowa. Roads in Waterloo are already covered and visibility is low.

If possible, it is advised to cancel travel plans and stay inside. The conditions will be getting worse throughout the afternoon as even heavier snow is on its way. Bridges will tend to be icier than roads at first, and drivers are advised to take it slow and be careful.

Highway 218 in Waterloo is already a mess. We have already seen one car in the ditch. When we left at 11:45, the roads were dry, now completely covered. Conditions are going downhill FAST! @KWWL @KWWLStormTrack7 pic.twitter.com/p21MGiNXZV — Brandon Libby (@BLibbywx) December 29, 2020

KWWL Meteorologist Brandon Libby says that we could see snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour.

Stick with KWWL on air and online for the latest weather coverage.

Road conditions are getting worse out here. https://kwwl.com/2020/12/29/heavy-snow-starting-in-eastern-iowa-roads-deteriorating-quickly/ Posted by KWWL on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

KWWL Winter Weather Links