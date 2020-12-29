Heavy snow starting in eastern Iowa, roads deteriorating quickly
(KWWL) -- Heavy snow is starting to come down fast in parts of eastern Iowa. Roads in Waterloo are already covered and visibility is low.
If possible, it is advised to cancel travel plans and stay inside. The conditions will be getting worse throughout the afternoon as even heavier snow is on its way. Bridges will tend to be icier than roads at first, and drivers are advised to take it slow and be careful.
KWWL Meteorologist Brandon Libby says that we could see snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour.
Stick with KWWL on air and online for the latest weather coverage.
KWWL Winter Weather Links
- Find closings & delays in the KWWL area here.
- For the latest updates from Storm Track 7, click here.
- You can view KWWL's interactive radar here.
- Click here to check out KWWL's weather cameras.
- Follow Iowa road conditions here.