Gallup poll: President Trump, Michelle Obama most admired people in 2020

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has overtaken former President Barack Obama as the most admired man in America in Gallup's annual poll.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama remains the most admired woman for a third year in a row.

For the men, Barack Obama held the top spot for a dozen years in a row, although Trump and Obama tied in 2019.

'The Hill' reports the sitting US president has been selected as the most admired man in 60 out of 74 years.

This year, for the top three men, 18 percent named Trump, 15 percent picked Obama and six percent chose President-elect Joe Biden.

For most admired woman, 10 percent named Michelle Obama, six percent chose Vice President-elect Kamala harris, and First Lady Melania Trump came in third with four percent.

A random sample of more than 1,000 adults were called in the telephone poll from December 1st to the 17th.

The margin of error is plus or minus four percent.