First overpass opens during interchange construction

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - Crews working on the new I-80/I-380 interchange construction project in Coralville and Tiffin have reached their first major milestone.

Drivers going from I-80 eastbound to I-380 northbound can now take a flyover overpass instead of the old circular loop where drivers had to slow to 35 miles per hours.

The overpass opened on December 23, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's website.

The project still has a ways to go as every loop interchange is being replaced.