Egypt court sentences ex-student to 3 years in #MeToo case

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has convicted a former student at an elite university of sexual misconduct charges and sentenced him to three years in prison. Tuesday’s conviction is the first in a case that has fueled the #MeToo movement in the Arab world’s most populous country. The Cairo Economic Court convicted Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a former student at American University in Cairo, of blackmailing and sexually harassing two women. He is being tried separately in criminal court on charges of rape and attempted rape of three other women who were minors at the time of the alleged crimes, according to the court documents. Tuesday’s verdict can be appealed to a higher court.