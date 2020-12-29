Dec. 29: 67 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa, 1,475 new cases

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,475 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 276,948.

The state's website says that of the 276,948 people who have tested positive, 233,723 have recovered. This is 4,094 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The state's death toll is 3,812, which is 67 more than what was reported yesterday. With just one death reported before today since Friday, the IDPH may be delayed in reporting deaths from the holiday weekend.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (233,723) and the number of deaths (3,812) from the total number of cases (276,948) shows there are currently 39,413 active positive cases in the state.

There were 77 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 620, which is up from 586. Of those hospitalizations, 117 are in the ICU (up from 111), and 67 are on ventilators (up from 60).

In Iowa, there were 3,901 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,346,711 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,475 positive tests divided by 3,901 tests given) is 37.8 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 44 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday. The county has a total of 13,397 cases (12,599 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 798 Serology positive cases). There are 169 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,095. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 215 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County dashboard is still showing data from Monday. These are the numbers that were reported yesterday at 10 a.m.:

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 20 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday. Leaving a total of 16,382 cases. There have been 86 more recoveries, leaving a total of 13,838 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 241 deaths. There are 31 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.3 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 70 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 10,955 reported cases. There have been 111 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,673 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.2 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 36 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 10,504 reported cases. There have been 117 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,320. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.4 percent.

