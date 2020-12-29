Coronavirus-denying Russian monk detained by police

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian riot police have stormed into a monastery to detain a rebel monk who has castigated the Kremlin and the Russian Orthodox Church leadership and denied the existence of the coronavirus. Police clashed with supporters of Father Sergiy at a monastery outside Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains. The monk was quickly flown to Moscow where a court was to approve his arrest. Authorities charged the 65-year-old with inciting suicidal action through his sermons in which he urged believers to “die for Russia.”