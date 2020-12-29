Cops foil girlfriend’s plan to free inmate boyfriend from Black Hawk County Jail

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A local woman was arrested outside Allen Hospital in Waterloo on Monday after police learned of a plan to help her boyfriend escape custody.

Donsque Rashawn Donston, 23, of Cedar Rapids was taken into custody on the charge of Conspiracy to Assist a Jail Inmate Escape.

The escape plan was supposed to occur during a scheduled medical transport for Donston's boyfriend, Tyrone Lamar Copeland, from the Black Hawk County Jail, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The release didn't go into further details of the escape plan, just that Donston would arrive by vehicle a short time before the medical transport was set to arrive.

Deputies confirmed the escape plan after reviewing phone recordings of conversations between Copeland and Donston. These conversations, which included details of the escape plan, were made on the jail inmate phone recording system.

Copeland currently awaits extradition to Franklin County, Ohio.

Donston is being held in the BHC Jail on $25,000 bond.