Are you ready for the snow?

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Eastern Iowa is bracing for some heavy snow these next couple of days.

Wanting to make sure folks are ready, Waterloo Fire and Rescue lists some precautions for people to stay safe.

Getting called to a lot of accidents during this time of year, they explain it's best to plan your mornings around the weather.

THIS INCLUDES:

taking time to warm up your car

checking your antifreeze

scraping your windshields

Battalion Chief Bill Beck, said furnace fires are very common with colder temperatures. Therefore, important to check your filters thoroughly.

"They need to be change depending on the furnace model, monthly, possibly yearly," Beck said, "when they start to get dust accumulated in that filter, it becomes harder for it to push through, that filter itself can get sucked into the motor which can cause a fire as well."

Beck also said in case of emergencies, it's vital to make sure your fire hydrants are clear and easy to access.

"When it's covered with snow, it takes extra time for us to get that snow dug out around there, so we can get our supply line hooked up" Beck said, "ideally we want to have five feet all around the hydrant."

They also want to remind folks having four wheel drive DOES NOT make you invincible. Four wheel drive is not great on ice. Roads, overpasses, and bridges can become slick quick. Therefore, you should always drive slow and maintain distance from other drivers.

