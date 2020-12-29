Appeals court upholds conviction of Hong Kong businessman

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a prominent Hong Kong businessman for paying bribes to the presidents of Chad and Uganda in a United Nations-linked conspiracy. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled in the case of Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho on Tuesday. Ho was convicted in December 2018 of paying the bribes. Prosecutors say it was part of a scheme to secure oil rights for an energy conglomerate. He was sentenced last year to three years in prison by a judge who cited his charity as reasons to grant leniency. Ho’s attorney did not immediately comment.