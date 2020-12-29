Albania prime minister reshuffles cabinet ahead of elections

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s left-wing prime minister has reshuffled some main posts ahead of parliamentary elections next year. Edi Rama says acting Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj resigned and will be replaced by former defense minister Olta Xhacka. Niko Peleshi, former deputy prime minister in a previous cabinet under Rama, will take over as defense minister. Rama has given no reason for the reshuffle. Cakaj, whose nomination was not decreed by President Ilir Meta due to the latter’s political frictions with Rama, has said he would be involved in politics ahead of the April 25 elections.