Waterloo City Council hears calls for release of local woman charged with murder, claims self-defense

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- At least 4 people approached the Waterloo City Council Monday night to advocate for Lasondra Johnson who faces a first-degree murder charge from a November shooting.

"We have to look at different angles of Lasondra's story," said Tawonna Murphy, a relative of Johnson and media personality in Tennessee.

Advocates claim Johnson says she acted in self-defense when she was attacked by 3 other women. Those who spoke did not claim to be at the incident but were acting as the voices of Johnson.

Brittany Martin, a former Waterloo resident, said she knows that the Council doesn't have direct power over a person's incarceration but hope that they could use their influence to investigate the case further.

Another advocate, Eric Kennedy, believes there's confusion regarding Johnson's ability to carry a concealed weapon.

"I'm just trying to get a better understanding of the law," said Kennedy who brought up his confusion with Iowa's concealed weapons law.

Those in support of Johnson say she was permitted to carry a concealed weapon and believe that Iowa's "Stand Your Ground Law" should apply to the case.

"You're dealing with kids, you're dealing with lives. This is a tough situation for the community," said Mayor Quentin Hart to those supporting Johnson.

Hart said he did reach out to the county attorney to follow up on the case.

The group plans to address the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Johnson is currently being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on $1 million bond. Her case is set to go to trial in March.