US cuts military aid to El Salvador amid intense lobbying

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. is slashing foreign military aid to El Salvador despite staunchly pro-American President Nayib Bukele’s intense lobbying in Washington to counter criticism he has taken his country down an authoritarian path. Tucked into the omnibus spending bill signed Sunday by President Donald Trump was a provision barring access for El Salvador as well as neighbors Guatemala and Honduras to a State Department program that finances the purchase of U.S. defense equipment. The ban is part of an initiative by House Democrats to strengthen anti-corruption efforts in Central America. But it doesn’t affect far larger security assistance channeled through the Pentagon to fight drug trafficking.