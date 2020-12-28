TRACKING: Winter Storm Warning area-wide Tuesday/Wednesday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area-wide from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

This Evening: Today has been nice with some cool sunshine and temperatures in the mid 20s. Once we lose the sun, temperatures will cool quickly into the teens.

Tonight: Clouds will be on the increase tonight but before they completely take over, lows will dip between 8 and 16 degrees, the coldest air in the north. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday/Wednesday: A potent Midwestern system will move in and bring with it likely chances for snow, heavy at times, Tuesday afternoon, after 12PM. With a breezy southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, temperatures climb to the upper 20s and low 30s by midnight. As temperatures hold steady or rise through most of the night, snow will turn to a mixture of snow, sleet, and rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for areas in the south. Meanwhile, heavy snow continues north of highway 30. The system will move out early Wednesday morning, by around 7 AM, leaving a messy Wednesday AM commute. Strong winds may also blow the snow and reduce visibility. Temperatures should begin to tumble Wednesday as winds will shift and become strong from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds will linger before some possible clearing Wednesday night with lows in the single digits.

This will be a significant storm with overall accumulations of 3-6” expected in the far north and south. Between highway 18 and I-80 we may see a broad area of 6-8” of snow. There will be a band of heavier snow, 8-12”, between the highway 20 and 30 corridors. The heavy band is the most uncertain aspect of the storm. There may also be some ice accumulations up to around highway 30. Expect significant travel delays Tuesday afternoon through at least the morning hours of Wednesday.

KWWL Winter Weather Links

Find closings & delays in the KWWL area here .

. For the latest updates from Storm Track 7, click here .

. You can view KWWL's interactive radar here .

. Click here to check out KWWL's weather cameras.

to check out KWWL's weather cameras. Follow Iowa road conditions here.

New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: After the storm, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the teens for Thursday with partly sunny skies. Lows continue to stay in the single digits but may rise through the night into the first day of 2021 as another system approaches. There will be another chance for accumulating snow Thursday night through Friday night. Highs return to the mid 20s Friday.

Weekend: After a cool start on Saturday with highs around 20 and lows in the single digits, temperatures start to warm with a southwest wind. We should be in the mid 20s for Sunday with lows in the teens. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny by Sunday.

Next Week: Mild air looks to stick around for next week with highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the teens. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a mix on Wednesday.