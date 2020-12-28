TRACKING: Quiet today, hazardous weather tomorrow

Today: Mostly sunny and cold to start the work week. Northwest winds will be at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight, ahead of our next system. North winds will be at 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens.

WINTER STORM WATCHES and WARNINGS in effect Tuesday through Wednesday Morning

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies to start the day Tuesday, but a winter storm moves in by the afternoon. Heavy snow will be possible in our north, west, central, and northeastern counties. Freezing rain and a mix will be possible in our south and southeastern counties. It’ll be windy as well, with southeast winds, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Roads will deteriorate quickly in the afternoon and evening as gusty winds blow around accumulating snow. Ice will also make roads very slick. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday Night: The snow continues through the night on Tuesday. Winds will shift to the northwest and will continue to be gusty. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: The rain/snow mix will come to an end by late morning Wednesday. When the winter storm is all said and done, we could see up to ten inches or more in our central counties. High temperatures will be near 30 in the morning and then will fall by the afternoon.

New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the teens. New Year’s Day will be windy, with a rain/snow mix possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s.