TRACKING: Dry today; Winter storm Tuesday through Wednesday AM

Today: Watch for a few slick spots on your morning drive. The day starts with clouds cover, but as the day progresses we will see sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s with a west/northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight: The sky becomes mostly cloudy ahead of our winter storm. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

***WINTER STORM WATCHES AND WARNINGS in effect Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning***

Tuesday: Cloudy to start the day but snow overspreads the area by the afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow is likely. Travel is going to go downhill very quickly during the afternoon and evening as a wet snow accumulates on the roads. As the snow falls, the wind will be blowing out 15-25 mph, creating low visibility. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday Night: Snow continues. Temperatures will likely hold steady or rise overnight as warmer air moves into Iowa. Some of the snow may mix with sleet and/or freezing rain, especially south of Cedar Rapids. Travel is not recommended during this period of time.

Wednesday: The snow and wintry mix comes to an end. Temperatures will fall throughout the day.

SNOW TOTALS: Many areas will see 6" or more of snow. Stay with KWWL for updates throughout the day as we get a better idea of the track and location of the heaviest snow.

HEADS UP: Another round of snow is possible New Year’s Day.