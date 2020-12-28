Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert star in ‘Ratatouille’ musical

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok’s crowdsourced “Ratatouille” musical has cooked up some serious talent for its one-night-only benefit concert, including roles for Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, André De Shields, Wayne Brady and Ashley Park. “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” — will begin streaming on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for 72 hours. Tickets are on sale for $5 exclusively on TodayTix.com. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment industry workers. It is the product of many minds — many musical theater fans and out-of-work performers — who collaborated on original songs, lyrics and ideas to turn an animated, non-musical film into a two-act Broadway-style show.