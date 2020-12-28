Some nursing homes are unsure of when they will receive their share of the vaccine

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa long term care facilities have begun vaccinating staff and residents as of December 28, but some in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area won’t receive their doses for about another week.

Many nursing homes are wanting to vaccinate residents and staff as early as possible, but many still have not heard from the pharmacies they have partnered with to administer the vaccine about when they should expect to receive them.

“We hoped maybe that we would be ready to go on the 28th but I think we knew that it’s a very large undertaking. That it’s going to take some time to roll it out,” NewAldaya Lifescapes CEO Millisa Tierney said.

NewAldaya received confirmation the morning of December 28 that their scheduled date for the first doses of the vaccine would be held on January 10th.

“We were able to confirm that date as our first clinic date,” Tierney said.

The nursing home partnered with CVS Pharmacy, and with that comes three clinic days, the date for the second and third clinic yet to be confirmed. The clinics will be spaced out three weeks apart to allow for the 21 day waiting period that the Pfizer vaccine requires.

Long term care facilities had the opportunity to partner with Community Pharmacy, Walgreens, or CVS through the Pharmacy Partnership Program put in place by the Iowa Health Care Association.

“We’ve got work on our end to make sure this clinic goes well. We know we’ve got a turn around of just over ten or twelve days to make sure that we’re ready to go too, so it’s probably going to work out just fine,” Tierney said.

Other long term care facilities, such as Western Home Communities, also in Cedar Falls, have yet to hear from their Walgreens pharmacy partners. They do not have a scheduled clinic date confirmed.

A number of other nursing homes, and assisted living facilities that KWWL reached out to are in the same boat. Some not sure when their first clinic will be held, and others looking to schedule theirs sometime in the coming weeks.

However, for those at NewAldaya, who already have a set date for their first clinic, are excited to move forward in the vaccination process.

“We really see this as hope and light at the end of a very long dark tunnel,” Tierney said.

Community Pharmacy, Walgreens, and CVS provided KWWL with statements explaining that all facilities they are partnered with are continuing to finalize their vaccination dates.