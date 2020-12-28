New Linn County diversion program could lighten penalties for first-time marijuana offenders

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting in the New Year, Linn County will be establishing a program to make punishments less severe and more correctional for first-time offenders of user-quantity marijuana possession.

The Linn County Attorney's Office announced that the program will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, and will allow prosecutors to consider whether to recommend a defendant to participate, after which their record for the offense can be wiped clean.

The program consists of a treatment and community service component and other diversion requirements. Once participants fully complete the program, the arrest and charges will be removed.

The Linn County Attorney's Office states that the program creates a balance between recognizing the lasting consequences of minor drug possession convictions as well as addressing the dangers of marijuana and drug abuse.

The Attorney's Office outlines their goals for the program:

Mitigate the disproportionate negative consequences a conviction may have on first-time offenders’ ability to obtain housing and employment, access higher education, and on the short and long-term financial security of defendants convicted of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) while still providing for a fair measure of accountability.

Reduce recidivism of first-time offenders found in possession of user-quantity amounts of marijuana.

Rehabilitate defendants by treating and addressing underlying issues surrounding substance abuse.

Promote the judicious use of court and prosecutorial resources.

Be responsive to the evolving concerns of the community while still fulfilling the legal obligation to enforce state law.

A review of the effectiveness of the program will be done at the end of 2021 to assess its progress in reaching these goals and indicate if modifications need to be made.