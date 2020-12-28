Mexico might allow private firms to buy, distribute vaccines

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he is not opposed to private companies buying coronavirus vaccines to distribute to patients who want to pay for the shots. But he noted Monday there isn’t much existing supply and warned companies not to try to buy vaccines already promised to the Mexican government. López Obrador has been criticized by some in Mexico for centralizing vaccine purchases and distribution, and for putting the effort _ like many programs in his administration _ in the hands of the military. The president has promised that vaccines will be free and available to everyone in Mexico.