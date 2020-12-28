Marion Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Nevaeh Humphreys was last seen at 7:00 Sunday night at 3010 16th Ave. in Marion. She is described as African American, 5'3" weighing about 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with braids.

She was last seen wearing a light blue Rugrats hoodie and may possibly be "with a missing boy named Hunter."

Anyone with information about Nevaeh's whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.