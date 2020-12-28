LIST: Eastern Iowa cities declaring a snow emergency in preparation for winter storm

(KWWL) -- Several communities in eastern Iowa have issued snow emergencies in preparation for the winter storm expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

ANAMOSA

The City of Anamosa has issued a snow emergency from Tuesday at 4 p.m. until Wednesday at 2 p.m.

ASBURY

The City of Asbury has declared a Snow Emergency starting at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and ending at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Residents are allowed to park on the odd side of the street on odd number calendar days and park on the even side of the street on even calendar days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to remove all vehicles from the street to help crews with snow removal. If your vehicle is found parked on the wrong side of the street during a snow emergency, it will be towed away at the owner's expense.

EARLVILLE

A snow emergency has been declared for Earlville starting Tuesday (12/29) night at 6 p.m. and ending at Noon on Wednesday (12/30).

ELY

The City of Ely has issued a snow emergency effective 8 a.m. Tuesday 12/29 through 5 p.m. Wednesday 12/30 or until it has been lifted. During this time, parking is not allowed on City streets or alleys during this time.

Cars will be marked and towed at owners expense if found violating the parking ban. Property owners are not permitted to push snow into the street from their driveways or sidewalks.

INDEPENDENCE

The City of Independence has issued a snow emergency from 6 a.m. Tuesday 12/29 until noon on Thursday 12/31. No street parking will be allowed during this time.

LA PORTE CITY

La Porte City has issued a snow emergency from 10 a.m. on Tuesday 12/29 until Wednesday 12/30.

Parking will be prohibited on City streets until the street is plowed, but is available in the City parking lot on Main Street. Snow removal from sidewalks is the responsibility of the property owner and must be completed within a reasonable time after snowfall.

MOUNT VERNON

The City of Mount Vernon will be declaring a snow emergency that will be in effect from 12 p.m. Tuesday 12/29 until 6 a.m. Thursday 12/31.

All vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes. Vehicles that are not moved from designated routes may result in a $25 fine and having your vehicle impounded.

NORTH LIBERTY

No on-street parking in North Liberty due to snow beginning Tuesday, 12/29 at noon and ending on Wednesday, 12/30 at 6 p.m.

OELWEIN

The City of Oelwein’s snow ordinance will go into effect starting at Noon on Tuesday, 12/29. Timing of snow removal operations will be made by the Utility Superintendent if snowfall reaches three inches.

PARKERSBURG

No Parking on City streets starting Midnight on Tuesday 12/29 through 6 p.m. Wednesday 12/30.

RAYMOND

The City of Raymond has declared a snow emergency from Noon on Tuesday 12/29 through 10 p.m. on Wednesday 12/30.

SOLON

A snow emergency has been declared for Solon beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 12 p.m. Wednesday. No parking on city streets.

STRAWBERRY POINT

The City of Strawberry Point has issued a snow emergency. Parking is prohibited and one one can park or leave a car on any public street or ally unless the snow has been removed or plowed and the now has ceased to fall.

TOLEDO

A snow ordinance is in effect for the City of Toledo from Noon on Tuesday 12/29 until Noon on Thursday 12/31.

