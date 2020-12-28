How more COVID relief impacts Iowa’s unemployed and food insecure

(KWWL) -- Following the surprise signing of the newest COVID relief bill by President Trump, many Iowans spent Monday waiting to hear the impact from that bill.

The $2.3 trillion dollars package combines additional pandemic relief funds and government funding through September 2021.

The US House of Representatives passed a measure that would increase the upcoming stimulus payments to $2,000 for qualifying Americans. The bill required a two thirds vote to pass, 275-134, and mostly fell along party lines.

The original bipartisan legislation authorized $600 direct payments for Americans making less than $75,000 a year.

While the idea of higher checks has the support of the president, it's not clear if Senate Republicans will get on board. The Republican controlled Senate has not supported higher stimulus payments in the past.

As of Monday evening, both President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden support the $2,000 checks.

$13 Billion Boost for SNAP Benefits, More Funding for Food Assistance Programs

On the front of food insecurity, a total of $13 billion dollars was approved to help boost the benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"It also helps your local communities because its used at local businesses. That's the good thing about SNAP is that people have choice in what they're purchasing," said Barb Prather, the executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

SNAP benefits also provide an economic boost for local economies. Some economists sharing that for every dollar of SNAP benefits $0.40 more creates economic activity compared to each dollar spent on federal aid to state governments.

"Every dollar spent on SNAP turns into $1.73 in economic activity, compared to $1.36 for every dollar spent on federal aid to state governments and $1.29 for every dollar allocated for a payroll tax holiday, according to Moody's Analytics researchers." NBC News: "$13 billion SNAP boost is one of the best deals in latest Covid aid package. Here's why."

Prather says they continue to see an average increase in need of about 20% among their total number of clients. In the recent legislation, a number of other programs, designed to aid food banks, were approved.

"There's an additional $400 million dollars in this bill that will help food banks through the emergency food assistance program to get additional food items as well," Prather said.

These programs work with farmers and other producers to make sure food banks have a stable supply of products.

"This funding is absolutely necessary as food banks prepare for a scheduled 50 percent reduction in food received from the government while at the same time, they face an average 60 percent increase in demand," said the organization Feeding America in a statement.

A gap of 8 billion meals is expected by Feeding America so the group intends to continue collaborating with Congress and the USDA.

Prather says their biggest need right now is for more volunteers to help package food for a number of different programs.

Those interested in volunteering should go the group's website here.

Unemployment Pandemic Programs Extended

Two of the biggest programs at stake are the ones that offer additional unemployment coverage for those affected by the pandemic. Iowa Workforce Development projects those programs paid out more than $300 million dollars since May.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) both expired Saturday and will leave a gap in benefits for some.

IWD updated their homepage Monday to say they'll work diligently to help Iowans out of work, but there's no clear timeline for how long that gap will last.

"On December 27, 2020, the President signed into law extensions for PUA and PEUC. USDOL must now issue guidance before changes can be made and the programs can be restarted. There will be a gap in payments for these programs of an unknown period of time. We will work diligently to implement the necessary changes as soon as we possibly can. IWD will provide updates on our website and social media pages as they become available. We will have limited resources available to answer customer service calls over the holiday season. Thank you for your patience and understanding." Iowa Workforce Development

To restart PUA and PEUC, the US Department of labor must issue guidance for states on how to do so.

An estimated 12 million Americans lost their benefits as these programs expired over the weekend, according a study by the Century Foundation.