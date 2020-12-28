Hawkeyes put 2 on A.P. All-American team

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named first-team All-America and redshirt sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press. The announcement was made Monday.

The AP All-America team is the first of five to be announced that count towards consensus All-American status. Nixon and Linderbaum were both first-team All-America selections by The Athletic. Nixon was named first-team All-America by ESPN and Linderbuam was named first-team All-America by Pro Football Focus.

Nixon, the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).

Nixon, a Kenosha, Wisconsin, native, is the only player in the country to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik award.

Linderbaum, a Solon, Iowa native, started every game at center for the second straight year. He anchored an offensive line that helped an offense rank second in the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed, first downs, fourth down conversions, and scoring offense, and third in red zone offense.

Linderbaum is one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy.