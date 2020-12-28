Dec. 28: No additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa, 540 new cases

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 540 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 275,473.

The state's website says that of the 275,473 people who have tested positive, 229,626 have recovered. This is 864 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The state's death toll is 3,745, which is the same as what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (229,626) and the number of deaths (3,745) from the total number of cases (275,473) shows there are currently 42,102 active positive cases in the state.

There were 82 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 586, which is up from 553. Of those hospitalizations, 111 are in the ICU (up from 109), and 60 are on ventilators (down from 65).

In Iowa, there were 1,412 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,342,810 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (540 positive tests divided by 1,412 tests given) is 38.2 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 35 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday. The county has a total of 13,353 cases (12,555 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 798 Serology positive cases). There are 25 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,926. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 215 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 20 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday. Leaving a total of 16,382 cases. There have been 86 more recoveries, leaving a total of 13,838 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 241 deaths. There are 31 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.3 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 56 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 10,885 reported cases. There have been 49 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,562 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.4 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 26 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 10,468 reported cases. There have been 16 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,203. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.6 percent.

