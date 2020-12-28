City of Miami confirms Waterloo Police Chief applied for job in October

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- At the end of October, Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald applied for the top cop job for the City of Miami, according to the Florida city's human resources department.

Fitzgerald's application for police chief was received on October 27th, 2020. His first day on the job for Waterloo was June 2nd, 2020 when he was sworn in before facing a large crowd of protesters in Lincoln Park.

KWWL is awaiting comment from both Fitzgerald and the City of Waterloo.

Fitzgerald's apparent job search comes as Waterloo's police force has been surrounded by discussion of reforms in 2020, many of which stem from plans drafted by Fitzgerald.

Waterloos' newest police chief revised the departments "Use of Force" Policy this summer.

"If officers aren't trained in it and don't get any kind of guidance in the way we should be treating people, and when mistreatment happens, we failed, as an organization in not giving them the tools to do the job," Fitzgerald said at a June 15th city council work session when he unveiled some of his reform plans.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.