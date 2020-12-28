Bangladesh sends 2nd group of Rohingya to isolated island

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials in Bangladesh are sending a second group of Rohingya refugees to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government says more than 1,500 refugees voluntarily left their camps in Cox’s Bazar district. They are to stay overnight in a temporary shelter and be taken by naval ship to the island on Tuesday. Several human rights and activist groups say some refugees were earlier forced to go to the island, located 21 miles (34 kilometers) from the mainland. They express fears that a big storm could overwhelm the island and endanger thousands of lives. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar after a military crackdown in 2017.