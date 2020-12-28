Attacks across Afghanistan kill 4

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say at least four people have been killed in separate attacks, raising further concerns about the fate of peace talks that have been suspended until at least next month. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks. A local Islamic State affiliate opposed to the peace process has continued to regularly target civilians and Afghan security forces. The IS militants have even clashed with the larger and more well-established Taliban. The Taliban have halted their attacks on U.S. and international forces but continue to target Afghan security forces even as the insurgents have held talks this year with the U.S.-backed government.