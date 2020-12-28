“Adopt a Health Care Worker” still in need of gifts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Several Iowa City organizations have come together to collect gifts for local health care workers over the holidays. The program has already given gifts to 670 workers in Johnson County but there's still a need to donate .

Think Iowa City, the Iowa City Area Development group, Iowa City Business Partnership and the Iowa City Downtown District are all helping with the Adopt a Health Care Worker program in Johnson County.

Health care workers can nominate themselves to be a part of the program or nominate a coworker. Community members register to "adopt" a worker on the program's website.

"Something like this was really really sweet. It meant a lot that everyone is making sacrifices right now, it's not just health care workers," Lauri Riss said, a nurse in the ambulatory surgeries department at University of Iowa Health Care.

Riss received a beauty kit with lotions, soaps and also a handwritten note as part of the program.

A program organizer says there's still about 120 health care workers in the program that need a gift.