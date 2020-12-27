What to expect from the 2021 Iowa state legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- In the second week of January, Iowa state lawmakers will return to the state capitol in Des Moines to start the 2021 legislative session.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic fallout are at the top of the list of lawmakers' issues to tackle.

“Senate Democrats will be focused on defeating the coronavirus with decisive action supporting essential workers, protecting Iowa families, and assisting small businesses," Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Johnson County, said. "The impact of this pandemic on Iowa's economy, public health, and especially our senior citizens, cannot be overstated."

Some Democrats have criticized Republican leaders for relying exclusively on the federal government for relief for Iowans. They are calling for a pandemic relief package for Iowans. The state currently has a $305 million budget surplus and $770 million in reserve or "rainy day" funds. They believe some of that money should go to essential workers, food assistance, and small business relief.

"If this isn't an emergency that requires the state to step up and provide more help, I don't know what is," State Senator Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, said.

Across the country, there has been a 60% increase in demand for food in the past year. Hogg is calling on his colleagues to get relief to food pantries and distribution sites. He said he'd like to see $30 million or more from the budget surplus.

"I think Iowans recognize if you are the breadbasket of the world, and you believe that you can feed the world, that should start at home," he said.

Republican leaders are looking at the extent of the needs. If they were to move, pulling from the surplus fund would be the more enticing option since the "rainy day funds" have to be paid back.

"There is only so much to the piece of the pie," State Senator Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville said. "The U.S. House and Senate just passed an additional 900 billion dollars in funding. I would think we would want to make sure that we pause and see where that is going to be allocated before we start draining our rainy day fund here in Iowa."

President Donald Trump has not yet signed the COVID relief bill passed by both chambers of Congress. He is demanding larger COVID relief checks for Americans. As of Sunday, unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired.

Democrats will also likely call for investigations of some of the big-ticket issues that have arisen through the pandemic, particularly Governor Reynolds' misuse of CARES act funds and how meatpacking plants have handled COVID-19 outbreaks.

State Representative Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, said he is drafting legislation that would offer Iowa workers protection and potentially add oversight to companies like Tyson.

"When it comes to meatpacking plants, it seems to be a pervasive issue in the devaluing of employees. It's like they value the work more than they value the workers," Smith said. "My hope is that they take this opportunity to change the way they operate, to change the way they treat their people."

Republicans have a majority in both the state House and Senate. During the November election, they gained seats in both chambers.

The 2020 legislative session was cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers returned for two weeks in June to finish up work, but many priorities and other issues did not make it across the finish line. Some like expanding access to child care and increasing the state's sales tax by one cent could be brought up again this year.

Gov. Reynolds has said she believes parents should choose whether to send their kids to school in-person.

Currently, schools cannot offer more than 50 percent of their instruction remotely unless the state authorizes it. She can't mandate how much in-person instruction schools offer above that 50% threshold. Still, during a recent press conference, she floated the idea of working with state lawmakers to change that potentially. Some Republicans have expressed support for the idea.

Governor Reynolds is expected to push anti-profiling legislation this session. In October, her FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform recommended state lawmakers pass legislation banning disparate treatment by law enforcement, require and automate data collection on race/ethnicity from law enforcement stops, analyze and study the resulting data, and provide annual reports on the findings.

Governor Reynolds is expected to lay out her legislative priorities for the session next month.

PRE-FILED BILLS

As of Sunday, 42 bills had been pre-filed for the new legislative session.

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board have proposed a bill to strengthen punishments for those who damage or deface federal campaign signs. Those who do could face up to a year in jail and a between $430 and $2,560 fine.

The Department of Transportation has filed a bill to allow them to exceed weight limits for shipments of relief supplies in a national emergency.

Legislation from the Department of Public Safety deals with using your phone while driving, and the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has a bill modifying Class C liquor licenses.

The legislative session begins on January 11.