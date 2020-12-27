Wars, instability pose vaccine challenges in poor nations

DAR MANGI, Pakistan (AP) — The task of vaccinating millions of people in poor and developing countries against COVID-19 faces monumental obstacles, and it’s not just a problem of affording and obtaining doses. In many countries, wars and insurgencies endanger vaccinators. Poor infrastructure often means roads are treacherous and electricity is sporadic for the refrigerators vital to preserving vaccines. Corruption can siphon away funds, and vaccination campaign planners must sometimes navigate through multiple armed factions. Suspicions of vaccinations flourish in some places. In parts of Pakistan, it can be outright deadly: More than 100 workers in polio vaccination campaigns have been killed since 2012, as militants spread fears that the inoculations are an anti-Islam plot.