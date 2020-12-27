TRACKING: Snow likely today, more accumulating snow this week

Today: The next system bringing snow will move in this morning. Snow will be possible from about mid morning through the early evening hours. Up to three inches of snow will be possible in the northern half of the viewing area. Those living in the south and far western counties may see anywhere from a trace to an inch. As the snow moves in, some freezing rain or mix will be possible for the first couple hours of the event. Roads may become slick. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy overnight tonight, with low temperatures in the low to mid teens. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the start of the work week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of the next system. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Tuesday: Another, more complex system moves in Tuesday, bringing accumulating snow to the area. Snow will last through much of Tuesday into Tuesday night. Some of the snow will change over to a mix in the southern counties for Wednesday. It’s looking like all precipitation will come to an end overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. If you’re looking to get a jump start on holiday travel for New Year’s, you may need to wait until New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be in the 30s.