TRACKING: Active forecast through the beginning of 2021

This Evening: Roads have been impacted by a mixture of freezing drizzle and light snow. Expect slick travel through this evening as the snow wraps up.

Tonight: Snow will start to come to an end around 7 PM as it moves east. It will leave behind mostly cloudy skies until the cloud cover can decrease late. Lows will be in the low to upper teens so watch out for slippery roads via refreezing.

Monday: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 20s (low 20s north with partly cloudy skies). Winds will be westerly at 5 to 15 mph. We will see some melting of the snow thanks to the sun. Lows overnight into Tuesday will again be cold as they fall to around 10 with increasing clouds.

Tuesday/Wednesday: A potent Midwestern system will move in and bring with it likely chances for snow, heavy at times, Tuesday afternoon. With a windy southeast wind at 15 to 25 mph, temperatures climb to the upper 20s and low 30s by midnight. As temperatures hold steady or rise through the night, into the 30s Wednesday morning, snow will turn to a mixture of snow, sleet, and rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures should begin to tumble late on Wednesday and Wednesday night as winds will be strong from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds will linger before some possible clearing Wednesday night with lows in the single digits.

The system still needs to be fine-tuned (track of the low, temperatures, and precip type/timing) and therefore snow and ice amounts are still uncertain along with where the heaviest snow will fall. There will be high chances for 2-6” across much of the area with possible upper end amounts of 8 or 10” possible in spots. Again, the band of the heaviest snow is still in flux but will likely land in the viewing area somewhere. Some ice accumulation is also possible. Stay tuned for updates on this storm and prepare for hazardous travel and delays.

New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: After the storm, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the teens for Thursday with partly sunny skies. Lows continue to stay in the single digits but may rise through the night into the first day of 2021 as another system approaches. There may be another chance for snow Thursday night, New Year's Day, and New Year's Day night. Highs return to the mid 20s Friday.

Weekend: After a cool start on Saturday with highs in the mid 20s and lows in the single digits, temperatures start to warm with partly cloudy skies and a southwest wind. We should be near 30 for Sunday with lows in the teens.

Next Week: Mild air looks to stick around for next week with highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the teens. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a mix on Wednesday.