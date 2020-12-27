Snowfall reports Sunday 12/27/2020
A low pressure system moved across the southeastern viewing area today bringing a bit of freezing drizzle and some snow. Freezing drizzle coated some roads with a layer of ice before snow fell on top of it. In general, 1-2" of snow fell across parts of the viewing area with isolated 3" amounts.
|Waterloo
|~1"
|Dubuque
|1.1"
|Cedar Rapids
|~1"
|Iowa City
|~1"
|Cedar Rapids 3 NNE
|1.0"
|Center Grove 1 NW
|1.5"
|Decorah 8 ENE
|2.0"
|Dorchester
|3.0"
|Fayette 3 N
|1.3"
|Galena Territory 2 SE, IL
|1.4"
|Guttenberg
|2.0"
|Harpers Ferry
|2.0"
|Lisbon
|1.3"
|Lowden
|1.6"
|Mount Hope
|1.0"
|Parnell
|1.0"
|Prairie Du Chien, WI
|1.5"
|Stockton 3 N, IL
|1.0"