Snowfall reports Sunday 12/27/2020

11:51 pm Schnack's Weather Blog

A low pressure system moved across the southeastern viewing area today bringing a bit of freezing drizzle and some snow. Freezing drizzle coated some roads with a layer of ice before snow fell on top of it. In general, 1-2" of snow fell across parts of the viewing area with isolated 3" amounts.

Waterloo~1"
Dubuque1.1"
Cedar Rapids~1"
Iowa City~1"
Cedar Rapids 3 NNE1.0"
Center Grove 1 NW1.5"
Decorah 8 ENE2.0"
Dorchester3.0"
Fayette 3 N1.3"
Galena Territory 2 SE, IL1.4"
Guttenberg2.0"
Harpers Ferry 2.0"
Lisbon1.3"
Lowden1.6"
Mount Hope1.0"
Parnell1.0"
Prairie Du Chien, WI1.5"
Stockton 3 N, IL1.0"
Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

