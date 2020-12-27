Snowfall reports Sunday 12/27/2020

A low pressure system moved across the southeastern viewing area today bringing a bit of freezing drizzle and some snow. Freezing drizzle coated some roads with a layer of ice before snow fell on top of it. In general, 1-2" of snow fell across parts of the viewing area with isolated 3" amounts.

Waterloo ~1" Dubuque 1.1" Cedar Rapids ~1" Iowa City ~1" Cedar Rapids 3 NNE 1.0" Center Grove 1 NW 1.5" Decorah 8 ENE 2.0" Dorchester 3.0" Fayette 3 N 1.3" Galena Territory 2 SE, IL 1.4" Guttenberg 2.0" Harpers Ferry 2.0" Lisbon 1.3" Lowden 1.6" Mount Hope 1.0" Parnell 1.0" Prairie Du Chien, WI 1.5" Stockton 3 N, IL 1.0"