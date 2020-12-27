Phil Niekro, Hall of Fame knuckleball pitcher, dead at 81

(KWWL) — Baseball pitcher Phil Niekro, also known as "Knucksie," died in his sleep on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 81-years-old.

Major League Baseball announced his death on Twitter. Niekro was well-known among baseball fans for his signature knuckleball.

Throughout his career, Niekro played 24 seasons in Major League Baseball. He spent 20 of them playing for the Atlanta Braves.

Niekro was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.