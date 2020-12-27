Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Sunday that 37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois, late Saturday. Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference that Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. O’Shea says the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69. He didn’t provide names.