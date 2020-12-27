Iowans turn to Pathways for help during the pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, so does an increasing need for critical services, designed to help Iowans dealing with addictions or mental health issues.

Pathways Behavioral Services, based in Waterloo, is providing those services, despite having to deal with the ongoing pandemic. https://www.pathwaysb.org/

Pathways Executive Director, Chris Hoffman and Pathways Program Coordinator, Mandy Gesme, return to The Steele Report to talk about the their available services and some of the challenges ahead. It's all on this Week's edition of The Steele Report.

Covid Recovery Iowa is a great resource. https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

Here, too, are phone numbers which can put Iowans in contact with those who can help.

Iowa Concern Hotline: 800-447-1985

Iowa Warm Line: 844-775-9276