Iowa reports 620 new virus cases, 1 additional death Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is reporting 620 new coronavirus cases and one more death linked to the virus in the state. The latest numbers may have been affected by the closure of Test Iowa sites on Christmas day. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,324 new cases per day on Dec. 12 to 839.14 new cases per day on Saturday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus also declined Saturday to 553 from the previous day’s 558. Across the state, the 14-day positivity rate registered 12% on Sunday.