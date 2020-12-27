Drivers face icy conditions Saturday in central and northeast Iowa

(KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol is asking drivers to stay off the roadways in areas where winter weather is making road conditions slick.

ISP noted at least two accidents on their social media accounts including one near DeSoto along I-80 and another on I-35 near Mills Civic. Travel was impacted on both highways due to those crashes.

The Iowa Department of Transporation reported completely covered roads west of Des Moines and also instances of blowing snow. Conditions were icy in many of these areas.

Parts of the KWWL viewing area seeing similar issues as the DOT lists numerous roads as partly covered as of 11 a.m. in the Cedar Valley as snow continues to fall.

Information regarding winter road conditions can be found at Iowa 511.

More Storm Track 7 updates are here.