December has been declared the deadliest month since the pandemic has started

(CNN) -- Even with the authorization of two COVID-19 vaccines, little has been able to stop the rampage of the pandemic from breaking hospital records and killing over 63,000 Americans this month alone.

A new milestone has been hit, as one out of every one-thousand Americans has been killed by the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. is now over 330,000.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that December is now the deadliest month in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.

In San Joaquin Valley of Southern California, they are showing 0% I-C-U capacity, a press release from the California Department of Public Health said Saturday. Although, Michigan’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and daily deaths have been decreasing.

In the U-K, a faster-spreading COVID-19 variant is now appearing in other countries and experts are trying to figure out how that will impact the current vaccines.

The C-D-C did post new guidelines for people with certain underlying medical conditions who are at risk for a more severe COVID-19.

The guidance addresses people with weakened immune systems and autoimmune conditions, among other underlying medical conditions. First, they may receive an MRNA COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they don’t show any allergic reactions to any of the vaccine ingredients.

Second, those with H-I-V should be aware of limited safety data on the use of the vaccine and could experience a weakened immune system response if they choose to take the vaccine.

Third, health experts are reminding everyone to get two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to achieve around 95% efficacy and then to remain vigilant afterward.