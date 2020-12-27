Dec. 27: 1000 new recoveries, 620 new cases, one death reported in the last 24 hours

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 620 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 274,933.

The state's website says that of the 274,933 people who have tested positive, 228,762 have recovered. This is 1,092 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The state's death toll is 3,745, which is one more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (228,762) and the number of deaths (3,745) from the total number of cases (274,933) shows there are currently 42,426 active positive cases in the state.

There were 71 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 553, which is down from 558. Of those hospitalizations, 109 are in the ICU (down from 114), and 65 are on ventilators (up from 63).

In Iowa, there were 1,897 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,341,398 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (620 positive tests divided by 1,897 tests given) is 32.6 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing numbers as of 10 a.m. Saturday. With 19 new cases, the county has a total of 13,318 cases (12,520 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 798 Serology positive cases). There are 32 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,901. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 215 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.6 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 133 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Leaving a total of 16,362 cases. There have been 352 more recoveries, leaving a total of 13,752 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 241 deaths. There are 31 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 37 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 10,829 reported cases. There have been 47 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,513 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 6.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 13 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 10,442 reported cases. There have been23 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,187. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.4 percent.

