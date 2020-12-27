COLD CASE: Burns denies involvement with Huisentruit disappearance, wants new trial for Martinko murder

(KWWL) -- The man convicted of murdering Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School senior Michelle Martinko in 1979 has told a licensed private investigator that he had nothing to do with the disappearance of Mason City morning television anchor Jodi Huisentruit in 1995.

Jerry Lynn Burns granted independent journalist, Steve Ridge, an exclusive Christmas Eve interview, in which Burns also said he will seek a new trial in the Martinko murder. Ridge says Burns told him that a prominent attorney of Netflix series ‘Making A Murderer’ fame will be the attorney of record in his upcoming bid for a new trial, citing newly surfaced information.

A recent episode of CBS ‘48 Hours’ examining the brutal stabbing death of Martinko in a mall parking lot, closed with speculation that Burns might also have been responsible for the abduction of Huisentruit fifteen years later. Huisentruit’s body has never been located.

Ridge says Burns was cooperative in answering all of his questions, and that Burns does not believe he was ever in or through the Mason City area prior to 2001, some six years after the Huisentruit disappearance. Ridge said that Burns emphatically denied any involvement in the Huisentruit abduction.

Ridge says that he is doubtful that there is a connection between the cases, and that he will likely be able to eventually rule out Jerry Burns as a viable potential suspect in the Huisentruit abduction. Ridge says he would probably put a half-dozen people on a list of persons of interest ahead of Jerry Burns. “I can’t see where ‘48 Hours’ did any real due diligence around Burns as a possible suspect in the Huisentruit case,” Ridge commented.

Ridge says that he remains confident that the Huisentruit case will eventually be solved. Ridge recently revealed that he had obtained a confession from someone who believes that they destroyed potentially pivotal information in the Huisentruit case in the hours following the abduction.