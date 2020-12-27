Chinese regulators order Ant Group to rectify its businesses

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have ordered Ant Group to rectify its businesses and comply with regulatory requirements amid increased scrutiny of anti-monopoly practices in the country’s internet sector. The regulators said the world’s largest financial technology company used its market position to exclude rivals and hurt the rights and interests of consumers. They said China’s central bank summoned Ant executives Saturday and ordered them to form a rectification plan and a timetable to implement it for the company’s credit, insurance and wealth management services. The regulators said that Ant Group lacked a sound governance mechanism, defied regulatory compliance requirements and engaged in regulatory arbitrage.