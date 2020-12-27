BREAKING: Music City Bowl canceled due to Mizzou’s COVID-19 cases
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KWWL)- In a tweet from Transperfect Music City Bowl, the 2020 bowl game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Mizzou Tigers is canceled.
“I want to thank the hard work of those involved in helping plan this year’s bowl, which we were prepared to host this week. Unfortunately, Missouri’s high positive COVID-19 numbers have resulted in the cancelation of this game. We look forward to planning for 2021.”Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl
6-2 Iowa won’t play in a bowl for the first season since 2014. Mizzou's last bowl game was the Liberty Bowl in 2018.
The bowl is automatically refunding all purchases through Ticketmaster. Tickerholders should expect to receive their refund in the next 7-10 business days.
In a statement Sunday, Missouri Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said the team has seen an uptick in cases over the past eight days. The team has paused all football activities through January 2.
"Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and after consulting with local health officials, our team physicians and MU Health's Dr. Steve Whitt, who is our representative on the SEC Medical Task Force, we, unfortunately, must pause all football team-related activities until at least January 2 to help contain the virus' spread and ensure the health and well-being of everyone within our program and the community."
Our student-athletes have been extremely diligent in following all of the SEC's COVID-19 testing protocols since returning to campus back in the summer, and we are incredibly proud of their efforts to play every regular-season game this fall, as well as the success they have had on the field against a 10-game all-SEC schedule that included five games against nationally-ranked opponents, and in the classroom during the fall semester. However, this eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville."University of Missouri Athletics Director Jim Sterk