BREAKING: Music City Bowl canceled due to Mizzou’s COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KWWL)- In a tweet from Transperfect Music City Bowl, the 2020 bowl game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Mizzou Tigers is canceled.

“I want to thank the hard work of those involved in helping plan this year’s bowl, which we were prepared to host this week. Unfortunately, Missouri’s high positive COVID-19 numbers have resulted in the cancelation of this game. We look forward to planning for 2021.” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl

6-2 Iowa won’t play in a bowl for the first season since 2014. Mizzou's last bowl game was the Liberty Bowl in 2018.

The bowl is automatically refunding all purchases through Ticketmaster. Tickerholders should expect to receive their refund in the next 7-10 business days.

In a statement Sunday, Missouri Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said the team has seen an uptick in cases over the past eight days. The team has paused all football activities through January 2.