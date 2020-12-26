Woman helps over 100 children receive Christmas gifts through Facebook group

LUZERNE, Iowa (KWWL) — A Facebook group started by a local Luzerne woman has now helped over 100 kids receive Christmas gifts.

Parents in need posted Amazon wish lists to the Iowa Children’s Christmas Help Facebook Group. Those who wanted to help purchased items off the lists.

Back in early December, the group had only completed 17 lists. Now, the group has checked off 145 lists.

“I’ve had multiple people message me back when I told them that their list was completed that they were crying they just really didn’t think that they were gonna be able to provide for their kids for this Christmas and they’re just really thankful that we were able to help,” Amanda Privetta, admin of the group, said.

The group is already planning on helping out next year and they will start taking wish lists on Nov. 1, 2021.