Waterloo man dead after a shooting between family members

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- On Friday, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies dispatched to the 1300 block of East Airline Hwy after receiving reports of shots being fired.

The news release said a family member called 911 and told police there was a shooting between family members and they needed an ambulance.

Deputies determined that two adults had been arguing when the altercation occurred, leaving one man injured from a gunshot wound.

According to reports, an adult women, believed to be related to the victim, shot the man during the altercation.

The injured man was transported by an ambulance to Allen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and no names are being released at this time.