TSA screened over 600K people on Christmas Day

(CNN) — Hundreds of thousands of people passed through airports across the country on Christmas Day.

But the numbers are still down in comparison to last year.

The Transportation Security Administration screened over 600,000 people at security checkpoints.

That's just 23 percent of those screened on the same day a year ago, and it's half of the pandemic air travel record set on Wednesday.

This is a lull before numbers are expected to tick up again this weekend.

Travel experts say Sunday will be another big day for air travel.