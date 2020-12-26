TRACKING: Light Sunday snow, bigger storm Tuesday

This Evening: It has been a beautiful day by December standards as we worked away at some of the remaining snow on the ground. Temperatures this evening will be in the 20s and 30s with a light wind.

Tonight: Clouds are on the increase tonight as a low pressure system moves in from the southwest. Lows tonight should dip into the mid teens north to upper teens from Highway 20 to 30. Low to mid 20s can be expected in the south as the increase in clouds stabilizes our temperatures. Winds will be easterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: As the low pressure system moves directly overhead tomorrow, it will keep the west and north cool with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s with low 30s to mid 30s in the east and south. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for some light snow or even a brief wintry mix (south). Accumulations will be little to nothing with some seeing a dusting to less than one inch. Winds will be northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph.

Clouds will decrease for Sunday night with lows in the upper single digits to teens and a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be westerly at 5 to 15 mph. We will continue to melt any of the remaining snow on the ground. Lows overnight into Tuesday will again be cold as the fall to around 10 with increasing clouds.

Tuesday/Wednesday: A potent Midwestern system will move in and bring with it a chance for snow, heavy at times, Tuesday, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 20s by midnight. As temperatures hold steady or rise through the night, into the 30s or near freezing by Wednesday morning, likely chances for snow will turn to a mixture of snow, sleet, and rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures should begin to tumble late on Wednesday and Wednesday night as snow chances taper off.

The system, still days away, still needs to be fine-tuned (tack of the low, temperatures, etc.) and therefore it is still too early to talk numbers, however, the chance for significant snow will increase the further you go into northwest Iowa and may include parts of our area, especially northwest. Travel will be impacted Tuesday through Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates with this system.

New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: After the potential storm, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 20s and low tumbling to the mid single digits by Friday morning. Clouds may linger on Thursday before giving way to some sunshine by Friday. We will ring in 2021 on a cold note.

Weekend: Temperatures start to warm with partly cloudy skies and a southwest wind. We should be in the mid 20s to low 30s, where we stay for the beginning of next week with lows in the teens.