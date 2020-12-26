TRACKING: Chance of light snow Sunday; Stronger storm next week

Today: It is going to be a really nice day for December standards. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected with high temperatures reaching the upper 20s to mid 30s with a northwest to southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. East/southeast wind 5-10 mph with temperatures falling back to the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow and flurries as a weak area of low pressure develops and moves through. Temperatures range in the lower to middle 30s with the wind becoming northwest 5-15 mph. A dusting to half inch of snow is possible, mainly north of Cedar Rapids, which may lead to a few slick spots later in the day.

Monday: Mostly sunny and colder with temperatures in the 20s.

Tuesday through Thursday: Our next storm system moves in, which will bring a lot of travel issues to Iowa and the Midwest. Snow is expected to overspread the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Depending on the exact track of the low pressure, a transition to wintry mix or rain is possible into Wednesday morning before changing back to light snow on the back side of the system.

It is far too early to get into exact details on timing and snowfall amounts. Stay with KWWL for further updates.