FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Saturday that federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

They are searching a home associated with that person in suburban Nashville.

FBI Special Agent Jason Pack says investigators from multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies were at a home in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, after receiving information relevant to the investigation.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

