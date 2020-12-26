EU launches vaccine rollout, historic day in virus fight

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Medical workers and nursing home residents are set to be vaccinated across much of the European Union as part of an effort by the bloc’s 27 nations to roll out anti-coronavirus shots in a coordinated and equitable fashion. As it turned out, some EU vaccinations actually began a day early on Saturday in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia. The rollout marks a moment of hope for a region that includes Italy and Spain, some of the world’s earliest and worst-hit virus hot spots. Other parts of the bloc, like the Czech Republic, were spared early on only to see their health care systems buckle in the fall. EU nations have seen 16 million infections and over 336,000 virus-related deaths.